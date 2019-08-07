SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A wanted felon who was considered armed and dangerous was arrested Tuesday night.
Salem police said Walter William Kraemer was arrested by officers at around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairgrounds Road Northeast.
Kraemer, 37, was on felony probation out of Marion County for first-degree burglary, delivery of a controlled substance - meth, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police said Kraemer cut off his ankle monitor on July 22 and had since been involved in additional criminal activity, including firearm theft.
A probable cause affidavit states Walter stole at least 10 guns from a local business.
Police said he also showed up at his ex-wife's house Tuesday morning, but was unable to get inside.
Chantell Kraemer went to court Wednesday to face her ex-husband and plead for a judge not to release him on bond.
"He's terrorized the community. He has terrorized me. He showed up at my residence yesterday morning," she said.
Chantell Kraemer also expressed frustration with law enforcement in this case.
"I learned right along with you guys. When they released the press release that he had cut his ankle bracelet. They never notified me," she said.
Chantell Kraemer said she has a restraining order against Walter Kraemer, which he previously violated by calling her from jail.
Officers were able to locate Walter Kraemer thanks to several tips received from the public, according to police.
After his arrest, Walter Kraemer was booked into the Marion County Jail on 11 counts of first-degree theft, 12 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, two counts of restraining order violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A judge ruled Wednesday that Walter Kraemer is not eligible for bail or release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.