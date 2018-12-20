PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is accused of holding a butcher knife while yelling out racial slurs at an eight-year-old boy and his big brother.
Court documents show that 60-year old Michael Amatullo also yelled racist comments at an officer after he was arrested at a southeast Portland apartment complex.
FOX 12 is hearing from the two boys who say they’re victims of a hate crime. The father of the boys want their names to stay private.
“I was scared because I didn’t want to get stabbed with the knife…because I was scared to die,” said the eight-year-old boy.
The 15-year old big brother told us their neighbor saw the two boys taking out the trash on Tuesday, when he started calling them the N-word.
“It’s my little brother, I have to look out for him the most you know.”
Court documents show that Amatullo eventually went to his apartment to grab a butcher knife. Documents state that he held it up, “as if he was going to stab” one of the boys.
“He said he was going to kill us, kill us,” said the eight-year-old boy.
“He called the cops and said we had threatened him,” said the older brother.
The boys ran off, shortly before police arrived. Portland police then arrested Amatullo but the racist remarks, continued.
Documents show, once the suspect was in the back of the police car, an officer asked Amatullo if he feels like he's a racist. Amatullo responded saying, "When you act an animal, yeah you're a (expletive) [N-word]!”
He then told the officer.
“I hope your wife and kids (expletive)die pig!” and “Send them all back to the planet of the apes!”
The father of the boys said this is why they’re packing up and moving out of the apartment.
The little boy said he has this message for his neighbor.
“I didn’t like how you said you would kill us with a knife, I didn’t like that.”
We’re now learning that there’s an active warrant out for the suspect, Michael Amatullo.
A spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said Amatullo is now facing new allegations for making additional threats after he was released from jail on Tuesday.
We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.
