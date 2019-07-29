He survived a horrific hit-and-run crash, but now Justin Carey has kidney failure

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KTPV) - If you’ve been in the Portland area for any length of time, you probably know the name Justin Carey.
He was only a teenager in 2013 when he was hit by a car near Battle Ground and was left alone in a ditch for hours before being rescued. He lost his leg because of that crash and had to sit through two criminal trials for the woman who was ultimately sent to prison for hitting him.
Now, he’s just been dealt another blow.
He’s in kidney failure.
“I think we’re still in shock,” his mother, Janette Chumley, told FOX 12. “God says he won’t put more on you than you can bear, [but] I don’t know how much more we can take.”
Chumley says Justin happened to go to the ER last month for an unrelated issue and doctors ran some tests before they gave him an I.V. with dye in it.
That’s when they realized his kidney function was incredibly low.
“The doctor came and asked me how long he’s had advanced stage kidney disease,” Chumley recalled. “He realized at that moment I had no idea.”
Looking back, she says he’s had symptoms for years, like being lethargic and not feeling well. But they chalked it up to everything he was going through after the crash; his surgery, treatments and medications.
“I had no idea,” she said. “We were just trying to keep him alive and get him walking and mobile and concentrating on that.”
It turns out, doctors say his kidney failure has nothing to do with the crash that nearly took his life.
It’s hereditary.
His little brother has it, too, but his is managed by medication.
Chumley says Justin’s is more advanced, and he’s been referred to a dialysis clinic and a transplant team. His family and a group of friends plan to get tested to see if they’re possible matches for a transplant.
“If he’s going through all of this at 22 years old… he has a bigger purpose, and I feel like he knows that,” she said.
Since the crash, Justin graduated high school and is now taking classes at Clark College. Chumley said he wants to become a vascular stenographer and won’t let this diagnosis stop him.
“He’s not stopping his life by any means,” she added. “It’s pretty inspiring, actually, to be his mom.”
She wants to encourage everyone to consider becoming an organ donor and said once you’ve had a family member who can’t survive without a transplant, you realize how critical that choice is.
She also said her family couldn’t have made it the last six years without all of the love and support from people all over the area – support that continues to come in through this latest chapter in their lives.
“We hear that you are praying for him,” she said. “We feel your love wrapped around us, and we love you back.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
