VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of people gathered in Vancouver, Washington to honor the life of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson. He was killed in Portland on August 29, 2020.
“I was watching the moment those two shots rang out. The moment those two shots that have been heard around the world and never did imagine that just turning on a live video I would watch the execution and murder of our friend,” Michelle, a friend and speaker at the memorial, said.
Eric Marshall, another friend, said they lost someone special that night.
“We lost somebody at the riots in Portland this week and we’re just here on behalf of him,” Marshall said.
He said they want people to know who Danielson really was.
“He was kind and he was a helpful person and when we were doing all this stuff, he’s one of the guys that would bring things in and help out and he was just a kind person. Everybody liked him,” Marshall said.
The group erupted with applause and cheers as people spoke about and shared stories of Danielson.
“Jay was not a white supremacist; Jay was not a fascist. Jay was a proud American. Jay loved this country,” Michelle said, addressing the crowd.
Marshall said everyone is grateful for the support during this difficult time.
“It’s overwhelming I mean this is more than we’ve ever had for any other time we’ve gotten together and it’s probably by a factor of five,” he said.
The group, Patriot Prayer is now calling on local and state leaders to apologize to the Danielson family.
“They didn’t even know who Jay was, they just judged him, so we want an apology from Ted Wheeler at the very least you guys agree with that?” Joey Gibson said. “Kate Brown needs to apologize to the family for calling him a white supremacist.”
