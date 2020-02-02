VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 17-year-old boy tragically killed in a car crash in Vancouver is being remembered by his family.
The teenager died on Friday night after his Mercedes hit a van head-on, according to investigators. The teen’s family identified him as Aaron Makunin.
“I’m heartbroken,” said Phillip Makunin, Aaron’s twin brother. “He was my best friend. We did everything together.”
Phillip told FOX 12 that while his family’s hearts continue to ache following the horrific crash, they’re trying to focus on who Aaron was and the joy he brought to their lives.
“We always wanted to live together. We always wanted to grow up together,” said Abraham Makunin, Aaron’s older brother.
The brothers said in addition to spending time with his family, Aaron loved to fish. Often, Aaron asked them to come along, they said.
“Every single day, it was something new with him,” Phillip said. “He was just an awesome person to be around.”
On Friday, Aaron went alone on a daytime fishing trip. It was nothing out of the ordinary, his brothers said.
But it was his last.
During Aaron’s drive back, he was killed in a crash just 2 miles from his family’s Vancouver home. Deputies said witnesses reported his car crossed the centerline, before hitting the van head-on.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive, officials said.
In a press release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it remained unclear what caused the crash. His brothers say it was unlike Aaron to get distracted behind the wheel.
“Aaron was a very cautious driver,” said Phillip. “He would never text and drive, never. He wouldn’t even change songs on his phone.”
Aaron was a senior at Prairie High School and just two months away from turning 18.
His brothers, Phillip and Abraham, said he had dreams of becoming an accountant and creating a business together with them one day.
“It’s just heartbreaking that I just lost my best friend,” said Phillip. “I can’t do anything about it – I can’t. It’s just heartbreaking.”
Despite their pain, still so fresh, the brothers say their family has found comfort in their faith, friends and in all the memories they shared with Aaron.
“He was super outgoing. Super loud,” said Abraham. “He’d always tell the funniest jokes and make everyone laugh.”
“We had all the same classes. We often drove the same car. We did everything together,” added Phillip.
The Makunin family has launched a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of Aaron’s funeral, which is still being planned.
“He loved living,” said Abraham. “He loved everything, you know? That’s what we want to remember. That’s how we want to move past this.”
