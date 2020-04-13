PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of stabbing another man 17 times with a large hunting knife has been found guilty except for insanity, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Todd William Schneider, 27, will be committed to the Oregon State Hospital and placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for a maximum of 20 years, the attorney’s office says.
Schneider was found guilty except insanity on March 30 of one count of attempted murder, one count of assault in the first degree, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation started on May 27, 2018 when Portland police officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. Officers arrived to find the victim “soaked in blood from head to toe” with stab wounds to his face, head, arms, and torso, according to the attorney’s office.
Police after the attack identified the victim as Kasey Lebechuck. His daughter told FOX 12 that he almost died.
“He is lucky to be alive,” Kayla McNeel said. “He was stabbed 17 times, so I mean he got him everywhere. Lungs, eyes, his stomach, his back, his head.”
McNeel said her father is very conscious about keeping the area safe.
Investigators said the victim had asked Schneider to move after observing him set up a camp on Oregon Department of Transportation property. While the victim was talking, Schneider reached into his backpack and pulled out the knife.
The victim after he was stabbed staggered to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor’s saw the victim through their doorbell camera and called 911, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
