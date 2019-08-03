'He was very well loved': PSU basketball coach remembers Deante Strickland, shot and killed Friday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s now a memorial at Portland State University for basketball star Deante Strickland, who family members say was shot and killed Friday night by his sister.
“He was very well loved,” said PSU basketball coach Barret Peery, who added that Strickland was known for his performance on the court and much more.
“The person that he is, had a great smile, a great personality. He was very magnetic, a guy that people wanted to be around and was a great leader,” said Peery.
Family members told FOX 12 Strickland had just graduated from PSU after studying social science. According to the school, in addition to playing basketball for two years, he recently joined the football team.
“He was going to make the NFL, maybe NBA. He was a straight-A student, going to college, doing everything positive – had nothing negative to say about anything,” cousin Jeffrey Sims said.
His dreams, though, were suddenly cut short Friday night when family members say Strickland was shot and killed by his sister.
On Saturday, police identified the victim as Strickland. The medical examiner confirmed that he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Police aren’t confirming any relation yet, but they arrested 30-year-old Tamena Strickland.
She is now charged with murder, as well as two counts of attempted murder for shooting two other people who police say are expected to survive.
All while Strickland’s family and team try to wrap their heads around the tragedy.
“We don’t have no answers, no nothing. So, right we’re just out in the dirt right now – don’t know what’s going on,” Sims said.
Peery said, “It’s not something that could ever be expected. It’s going to be a challenge for a while.”
