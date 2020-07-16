PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tensions over protests in Portland seem to be growing between the federal government and state and local leaders.
On Thursday, acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf issued a blistering statement about how things have been handled by the city and state. Hours later, he was spotted outside the federal courthouse, seeing first-hand the damage and graffiti-painted walls of the building.
In his statement released Thursday morning, Wolf wrote:
The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city. Each night, lawless anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal courthouse, and attack the brave law enforcement officers protecting it.
It went on to read:
This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law. DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them.
Night after night for more than a month and a half, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland. At times, tensions escalate and violence breaks out between protesters and police. In recent days, federal officers have made arrests and used force against protesters.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office says he and Wolf spoke earlier this week. In a statement, the mayor said:
We do not need or want their help. The best thing they can do is stay inside their building, or leave Portland altogether. Our goal is to end these violent demonstrations quickly and safely.
Thursday afternoon, Wheeler took to Twitter, where he said he was aware the acting secretary was in town. He said they would not be meeting even if he was asked.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has also weighed in on federal police in Portland. Her office released a statement Thursday that read, in part:
I told Acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets. His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes. He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way.
Read the full Homeland Security Statement online here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Asking the federal security to stay inside, or leave altogether? Letting, no encouraging, rioters to destroy the federal buildings, with zero protection? That's treason!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.