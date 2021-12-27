Hwy47 headon crash

IMAGE: Forest Grove Fire Department

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Officials are on the scene of an accident following a head-on collision on SW Highway 47 near Dilley Road in Washington County.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said in the crash, one driver sustained moderate injuries.

The Washington County Sherriff’s Office has an intermittent closure of the highway while crews are on the scene, according to the Forest Grove Fire Department.

The department continued, asking people to stay home due to the conditions of the roads.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

