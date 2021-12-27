WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Officials are on the scene of an accident following a head-on collision on SW Highway 47 near Dilley Road in Washington County.
The Forest Grove Fire Department said in the crash, one driver sustained moderate injuries.
We are on scene of a crash on SW HWY47 near Dilley RD. @WCSOOregon has intermittent closure of the Highway while we work the scene. One driver has moderate injuries. Roads are still very slick, even walking is difficult. Please stay off the roads. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ilQJOBvQEV— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 27, 2021
The Washington County Sherriff’s Office has an intermittent closure of the highway while crews are on the scene, according to the Forest Grove Fire Department.
The department continued, asking people to stay home due to the conditions of the roads.