NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A head-on crash caused serious injuries and blocked traffic on Highway 219 on Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about four miles north of Woodburn. Three people were transported to by ambulance to an area hospital, law enforcement said. It’s not clear what caused the vehicles to collide.
Transportation officials asked drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
