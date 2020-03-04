WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A section of northbound Cornelius Pass Road is closed Wednesday morning following a crash.
At around 8:10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a car and a dump truck crashed head-on. There's no word on injuries at this time.
All northbound lanes of NE Cornelius Pass, including one southbound lane, are shut down while emergency crews are on scene.
Drivers should find alternate routes or expect delays.
