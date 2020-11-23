MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –A new map shows Multnomah County has more cases per 100,000 people in major cities like Seattle and even L.A.
Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines says the majority of the spike of COVID-19 cases is from the rapid spread in the community.
An interactive map produced by the New York Times shows Multnomah County has 40 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period.
That's compared to counties in the New York City area that have less than 40 cases per 100,000.
Los Angeles County has 36 cases per 100,000, and San Diego County has 29 cases per 100,000.
Compare Multnomah County to counties in and around Seattle, many have less than 30 cases per 100,000.
So what do these numbers mean?
"We are headed into a very difficult time right now because the story those numbers are telling us that a certain number of those people are going to need hospitalization and a certain number of those are not going to survive that hospitalization. And that's what happens, you know, two and three weeks after we see these cases reported," Vines said. "The other piece is that you do see it everywhere. So there's no outside help this time, or at least it's really unlikely, so this is very much a local problem that we're working really hard to coordinate with our health systems and emergency medical services on just anticipating a certain number of people are going to be severely ill from this virus, some will die."
