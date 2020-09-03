SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – People planning to visit Seaside should plan for a lot of traffic and not forget to bring a mask.
The city said social distancing on the beach probably won’t be an issue, but the town will be a different issue.
“It’s about as beautiful as it can get out here on the coast,” Jon Rahl said.
A nearly perfect day drew large crowds to the coast ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
We’ve had a really busy summer,” Rahl said. “Once things came back online around Memorial Day, we’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a solid summer.”
The crowds can only get bigger over the weekend.
For people who haven’t booked a stay, they won’t be finding a place in Seaside for the holiday.
“Saturday and Sunday from all indications, are fully booked in the city,” Rahl said.
Businesses are preparing for all those customers.
“The majority of your business is tourists this time of year,” said Sam’s Seaside Café owner Eric Nelson.
Sam’s Café has been a Seaside staple for more than 20 years and says it’s been taking the precautions necessary to keep people safe.
“I feel comfortable. We’ve been open since the middle of May and we’ve had a lot of tourists and I haven’t seen any problems here. Everyone is coming in wearing masks and being socially distant and safe,” he said.
Holiday weekends throughout the pandemic had previously led to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The city asks those heading to the coast to be responsible. Wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Beyond that the city is excited to see businesses in town thriving again.
“It helps to know we’re still getting some business, and this is the kind of thing that can sustain business owners throughout the winter months,” Rahl said.
With so many events usually in Seaside in the summer cancelled, this could be the city’s last big weekend before the summer ends.
“This year maybe it’ll be the busiest,” Nelson said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
