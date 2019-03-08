Heads up: Hawthorne Bridge closed to drivers this weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to drivers this weekend starting at 10 p.m. Friday night.
The bridge will remain open for bicyclists and people on foot and is expected to be open to drivers again by 5 a.m. Monday.
Road crews over the weekend will pour concrete for a new section of deck on the eastbound ramp to the bridge. Officials say the bridge is closed to motor traffic during and after the concrete pour because vibrations from traffic can damage the concrete while it hardens.
A Multnomah County spokesperson says the Morrison Bridge is a nearby alternate route for drivers during the weekend closure.
