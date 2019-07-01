(KPTV) - Health advisories in place for water contact at several Oregon beaches were lifted on Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued advisories for Agate Beach, Seal Rock State Park Beach and Harris Beach on June 26 and June 27 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
OHA said newer water samples showed lower bacteria levels, and contact with the water no longer poses a risk.
Even though the advisories are lifted, officials recommend staying out of large pools on beaches that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
