LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health advisories in place after samples showed fecal bacteria at Seal Rock State Park and D River Beach were lifted on Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory on Thursday after samples at Seal Rock State Park Beach and D River Beach in Lincoln County showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Officials said people, especially children and the elderly, were advised to avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory was lifted.
On Friday, results from samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels.
However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds and runoff from those pools.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.