OREGON COAST (KPTV) - Health advisories were lifted for multiple Oregon coast beaches Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority had issued advisories Tuesday for Rockaway Beach and Neskowin Beach in Tillamook County and D River Beach in Lincoln County. Additional advisories were issued Wednesday for Beverly Beach, Agate Beach and Seal Rock State Park in Lincoln County.
On Friday, advisories were lifted for Rockaway, Neskowin, Beverly, Agate and Seal Rock.
Results from new samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels in the water at those beaches. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk, according to health officials.
However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beaches that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
The health authority issued the advisories after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
An advisory remained in place Friday for D River Beach, according to OHA.
The public, especially children and the elderly, should avoid direct contact with the water during advisories. The bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
More information is at healthoregon.org/beach.
