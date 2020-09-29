CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory for Seaside Beach on Tuesday due to higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
OHA says people should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted, as the bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
This includes contact with nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, and water runoff flowing into the ocean.
According to OHA, increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
While OHA advises against water contact, it says other recreational activities, like flying kites, picnicking, walking, at Seaside Beach will be fine.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'Health advisory issued for Seaside Beach due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria' Must be from all that krap coming down the river from Portlandistan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.