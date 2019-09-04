TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Officials issued a health advisory Wednesday for Short Sand Beach at Oswald West State Park after samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
The Oregon Health Authority said people, especially children and the elderly, are advised to avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted.
This includes contact with nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, and water runoff flowing into the ocean.
Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
The OHA said the fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters could be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
Although OHA advises against water contact, it says other recreational activities like flying kites, picnicking, walking or playing at the beach are fine.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
