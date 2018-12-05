COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -
A public health advisory for Sunset Bay State Park Beach was lifted on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory on Nov. 28 after water samples showed high-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria.
OHA said the increased levels of bacteria could have been caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflow, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
The agency Wednesday said the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk after later samples showed decreased levels of bacteria.
Health officials recommend people stay out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds; the water and runoff may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
