PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) lifted a public health advisory on Thursday for contact with ocean water at Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park in Clatsop County.
The health authority issued the advisory Sept. 28, after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Results from follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.
Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.