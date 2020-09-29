CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A health advisory has been lifted for Seaside Beach after the latest tests showed lower levels of fecal bacteria in the water.
The Oregon Health Authority issued an advisory Tuesday due to higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters in the Seaside Beach area.
People were advised to avoid direct contact with the water. On Wednesday, health officials said contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk.
“However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter,” according to OHA.
According to OHA, increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
(1) comment
'Health advisory issued for Seaside Beach due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria' Must be from all that krap coming down the river from Portlandistan.
