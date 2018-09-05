VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Health officials have lifted an advisory for Vancouver Lake after one was issued due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria in the water.
Clark County Public Health said they are lifting all advisories for Vancouver Lake as cyanobacteria blooms are no longer present at any areas of the lake that are easily accessible to the public.
Officials said they have been monitoring algae blooms at the lake since July, when blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, formed at the Burnt Bridge Creek inlet and the flushing channel near the swim beach.
The advisory was issued on Aug. 30 and park staff posted caution signs.
Public Health staff visited the lake Tuesday and Wednesday and determined that blooms were no longer present at any of the locations.
As a result, park staff is removing warning signs.
Officials said they will no longer routinely sample the water, but staff will respond to reported health concerns.
To report algae blooms or fecal contamination that may warrant a public health response, visit the Public Health website at www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/public-beaches.
