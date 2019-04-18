Health authorities investigate after kids’ blood test high for carbon monoxide on Oregon coast

WALDPORT, OR (KPTV) - Health authorities are investigating after kids who attend an elementary school on the Oregon coast were tested and found to have higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide in their blood stream.
According to the Lincoln County School District, at least 14 students from Crestview Heights Elementary have gone to the hospital.
Wednesday the school was closed as district leaders worked to figure out what was causing kids to get sick. Fire officials checked the school while it was closed and found that one classroom had at some time in the last month a slight reading of carbon monoxide; all other classrooms registered at zero.
Crestview Elementary School was back open Thursday morning. As a precaution, the school says the classroom with the slight reading of carbon monoxide at some time in the last month will not be used. The school is also not using Hall B, which includes the classrooms that are closest to the diesel boiler.
Some kids are returning this morning to Crestview Heights in Waldport - the school was closed yesterday. Earlier in the week the district says 14 kids went to the hospital. Blood tests show they had high levels of carbon monoxide in their system. pic.twitter.com/Mgvx1qOfou— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 18, 2019
Officials suspect the boiler may be the cause for the kids getting sick, and the district has ordered it not be used.
Since late January, there have been several reports of noxious odors in the school, with kids getting sick and classrooms being evacuated.
Some parents say that until they know 100-percent what is causing kids to get sick, they don’t plan on sending their kids back to school.
“I just don’t want them to go, get sick, come home, be in pain, be sick, have a headache and then go back,” Aaliah Quam, a parent, said. “It’s a cycle that they don’t need to be in and until it is fixed, I don’t think that they need to go.”
Lincoln County Public Health has opened an investigation and says it is working closely with the Oregon Health Authority, poison control, OSHA, DEQ, and the EPA.
While the boiler is shut down, the district has brought in space heaters.
Officials are working to set up a parent meeting. There is no word yet on when that will happen.
