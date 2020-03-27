Health, connecting with the team top of mind for Thorns head coach during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fans, coaches, and players alike will be happy to see the day when organized team sports can return.
FOX 12 on Friday spoke with Mark Parsons, the head coach of the Portland Thorns. He says that while the club can’t be together, they can remain connected.
While the Thorns have yet to miss any regular season matches, no one’s mind is on the games. Health and well-being for all, physically and mentally, is top of mind for PTFC’s head coach right now.
He says there are bigger things going on in the world right now than preparing to play soccer.
“However, it has been a nice distraction, because we are trying to get that balance the individual is going to need though out this process, more than the mental and the emotional support, not just for themselves, but for their families and friends," Parsons said.
Parsons has many family members in the United Kingdom, and perhaps more so than ever before, communication is key–on the pitch, yes, but now also on Facetime, Zoom, Skype, and across the digital landscape as communities work to flatten the curve by staying at home.
"We are making sure people are talking and people are checking in and people are connecting,” Parsons said. “I will be very honest, sometimes in the heat of battle and we are training full flow and games are coming thick and fast, foreign family will text me to see how I am doing and I send an emoji in response. Emojis aren't great communication. I am in full flow of really communicating with people."
Saturday’s latest classic match from the archives is the 2013 NWSL title match. It kicks off at 3 p.m. on FOX 12.
