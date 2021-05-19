CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - More than half of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, there are some misconceptions about the different vaccines and their effectiveness.
Chunhuei Chi, a professor and Director of Oregon State University's Center for Global Health, said most people understand no vaccine is 100 percent perfect in protection.
“That means some people, a small percentage of people, for different reasons, for the immunity reason or other physiological reason, the protection is just not as good as the rest of us," said Chi.
But he said many people are misinformed when it comes to some of the statistics surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
“For example, in pre-trials, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine has shown to be more than 94, 95 percent affective," said Chi. "But that 94, 95 percent effectiveness, most people misinterpret it and say if I’m fully vaccinated, I have 94 to 95 percent protection.”
Chi said it actually means out of every 100 people who are fully vaccinated, about 95 percent will be fully protected, but the other four or five may not.
“And we don’t know who will be the other four or five, so that’s why we still have to be very cautious" he said.
Chi also wants to set the record straight about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“It is indicated that Johnson & Johnson has a lower effectiveness, about 66 percent or so, and so for the average people who hear that, they might think Johnson & Johnson is not a good vaccine, because it’s protection and effectiveness is so low," said Chi.
Chi said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can't be compared to the others though, because the clinical trial was completed much later.
“And the key difference was when Moderna and Pfizer were doing clinical trial, they didn’t encounter the highly contagious variant, like the Brazil, South Africa, whereas when Johnson & Johnson carried out its clinical trial, they included encountering this highly contagious variant," he said.
Chi said an important statistic no one knows for sure yet is how long the vaccine will protect someone. He said health experts should have a much clearer idea by this summer.
(2) comments
I do not trust a word coming out of his mouth. Look at who he is, for goodness sake and already setting people up for eternal vaccinations...
There was a pandemic on TV last year.
