PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many pregnant women are wondering whether they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Initially, this was something I didn’t think I was going to get,” said Laura Bird.
Bird is a little over 30 weeks pregnant and just received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“When the vaccine became available, and I got that pop up that said I could schedule that appointment; I probably scheduled and rescheduled the appointment three times," said Bird.
Working as an occupational therapist and home health care provider, Bird has seen some of the devastating effects of COVID firsthand.
“Even after people return home, you know they’re oxygen-dependent, unable to engage in their normal occupations,” she said.
Bird said her chances of being exposed to the disease are also high, and her husband works in healthcare.
“And that’s when I realized I wasn’t just facing my own risk, but the risk my husband is bringing home,” said Bird. “Plus, my son is in full-time daycare, and that despite our best efforts, the vaccine is something that could protect myself and my new kiddos.”
“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding women,” said Dr. Hermesch.
Dr. Hermesch is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician and Medical Director of the Labor & Delivery Unit at OHSU and Hillsboro Medical Center.
“The clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine did not initially include pregnant women, although there’s no scientific reason that we would suspect an mRNA vaccine wouldn’t be safe in pregnancy,” said Dr. Hermesch. “Although there’s no scientific reason that we would suspect an mRNA vaccine wouldn’t be safe in pregnancy, there’s several women that did become pregnant shortly before or after receiving the vaccine in those trials and there haven’t been any adverse events or outcomes reported from those pregnancies, which is reassuring.”
She said there had been tests on animals that are also reassuring.
“I think what’s really important to also point out is that pregnant women are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 compared to other women who are the same age with the same risk factors,” said Dr. Hermesch. “They’re at higher risk of intensive care unit admission, needing ventilation support and even a small increase risk in death, so these complications also affect the baby.”
“So, it’s important to consider those risks when comparing some of the unknown things about the vaccine,” Dr. Hermesch continued.
Bird said weighing those risks helped with her decision.
“It was a pretty agonizing decision to make it, but I will say once I got the vaccine, I’ve had no concerns, no issues, and I was more than excited to get my second dose and the idea that in two weeks, I’ll be likely over 90% protected,” said Bird.
If you’re pregnant and considering the vaccine, Dr. Hermesch recommends having a conversation with your health care provider in order to make a decision that’s best for you and your family.
She also said the vaccine should be offered to women breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or undergoing fertility treatment.
