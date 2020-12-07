PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Lisa Crabtree is someone who knows firsthand just how important it is to follow health and safety guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Crabtree recently lost her father to the coronavirus. She said she was able to spend his final hours by his side.
“I was in full PPE by the time I went in his oxygen was so low he was basically in a coma,” she said. “They kept him comfortable with pain meds, and he just gradually stopped breathing after about six hours. I was able to stay with him the entire time, was able to say my goodbyes and tell him everybody loved him.”
Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the nation, and health experts say it’s especially critical now to make sure that you’re masking up properly. For instance, a winter scarf may protect you from the cold, but it won’t work against the coronavirus.
“The same qualities that make a scarf effective for the cold are the same qualities by which it is not effective as a face covering because they’re meant to insulate by which definition there are already holes in the fabric and the knit of the scarf is much wider than the knit required to keep viruses and droplets out,” Dr. Shimi Sharief, of the Oregon Health Authority, explained.
If you choose to wear a neck gaiter, you need to double up on layers.
“Neck gaiters are usually of like a polyester blend, and it’s meant to insulate the wearer by which means you have to trap air to insulate and provide warmth. So, that there’s not like rapid transfer of air to air. By insulating yourself in a layer of air, it automatically means that there’s other particles that’s also coming in by the process of which it lets in that layer of air to coat you,” she said.
Face shields should be worn with a mask.
“Face shields, when combined with a face-covering, are very effective because then it protects the wearer from touching their face,” Sharief said. “Especially transmitting COVID-19 virus into the eyes and soft tissues around the eyes.”
Sharief also said that OHA would be adopting the 10-day quarantine option from the CDC, but people need to continue to monitor their symptoms for the remaining four days.
“The only thing is that we will not be extending that to congregate care settings whereby there’s an increase for outbreaks and transmission this includes nursing homes, adult foster care homes and some others,” she said.
Sherief said it’s critical that people continue to mask up, social distance, wash their hands and limit social gatherings.
Crabtree said she’s frustrated that some people still refuse to listen to the guidelines.
“Just wearing a mask in respect for your community, for your friends, for your loved ones just keep that up, wash your hands and a mask doesn’t take anything from you. It just makes you look like a stronger person and more respectful to others,” Crabtree said.
Her message to everyone is to mask up.
“Whether or not you believe in just please do it, make the other people that you’re around feel more comfortable,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
