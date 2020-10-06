Health experts compare PCR to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests after Governor Brown announces influx of tests coming to Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown made a big announcement Tuesday saying the federal government will send tens of thousands of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to Oregon every week through the end of the year.
The federal government is expected to send 60,000 to 80,000 rapid antigen tests, which would roughly double the state's current testing capacity.
“Having the ability to provide targeted, large numbers of rapid tests like this in areas that are seeing an outbreak or in nursing facilities, employers, various places we’re seeing large outbreaks is very beneficial," Justin Sanders, co-principal investigator of the TRACE project at OSU, said.
Governor Brown said today they'll be prioritizing testing vulnerable populations first.
“Our migrant and agricultural workers, our communities of color and our seniors," Brown said.
Experts we spoke with said there are two main tests to detect COVID-19: PCR test and a rapid antigen test. Which one is the most accurate?
Doctor Donna Hansel, Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at OHSU, said the typical PCR test is considered the most reliable.
“Those have been used as the gold standard for test sensitivity, meaning how well and how effectively does it pick up the virus. Those typically work pretty well. About 98 percent or so," Hansel said.
With tens of thousands of rapid antigen tests heading to Oregon, how well do those work in detecting the virus?
“It’s not considered the gold standard because of the decreased sensitivity. They generally are not as sensitive as a PCR based test. That’s not to say they don’t have the utility and that they are not a very important piece of testing during these times," Sanders said.
Hansel agreed but said the rapid tests we'll be getting are still very important.
“It really expands capacity to bring testing to areas that don’t have a large hospital presence. It also allows for people who are symptomatic to get a really quick test and get those results back so they can isolate. It will also just allow us to test 60 to 80 thousand more people a week," Hansel said.
However, as Governor Brown mentioned today, testing will not eradicate COVID-19 from our communities.
“Testing is not a substitute for social distancing and the other protective measures we’re taking," Sanders said.
Sanders said between the two tests it's relatively rare they produce a false positive or negative.
