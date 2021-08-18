PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dozens of cases of COVID-19 tied to a music festival in eastern Oregon and more than a hundred tied to another music festival in Washington are forcing health experts to rethink how safe it is for people to gather outdoors, especially those that aren't vaccinated.
According to the Grant County Health District, more than 160 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who attended the Watershed Music Festival in George, Washington, in late July and early August, with more cases expected to be confirmed.
In Oregon, more than 60 cases were linked to the Pendleton Whiskey Music Festival.
Local public health experts say the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant of COVID-19 should make people take extra precautions even when they're outside.
"Particularly if you're very close to someone," Dr. Dawn Nolt of Oregon Health and Sciences said. "Even if you have a mask, someone's going to be talking to you, maybe being very boisterous."
"If you are outdoors in a crowded place, jammed together, screaming, yelling, talking. If you feel someone's saliva on their face, if you can smell their breath, you are inhaling their droplets from their nose and throat," Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. "So if you find yourself in that position, you should mask in spite of your vaccination status."
KPTV asked County Health Officer Dr. Vines if she'd consider recommending any restrictions on outdoor gatherings, like capacity limits. She said nothing's off the table right now but that those conversations aren't happening yet.
(2) comments
Pendleton whiskey festival 66 cases- out of 12000 people. That is .000055%. I don't consider that really much of a outbreak.
Quit trying to play GOD. We will choose where we want to go, IF we want to put a mask on, and IF we get the vaxx. Thank you very much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.