Health leaders advise post-Thanksgiving safety precautions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — It’s the week back after the holiday weekend.
So what kind of safety measures should you take after Thanksgiving?
Health leaders are advising several safety measures after the holiday if you traveled or gathered with people outside your household.
People like Portland resident Kyle Wallis recognize how unprecedented this year’s been and how different it was celebrating Thanksgiving in 2020.
“It’s been crazy,“ Wallis said. You know it all just kind of gets lost one after the other, big events, big things happening it’s difficult to keep up with.”
For Wallis and his family, they kept their Thanksgiving close-knit.
“It was small, only five of us: me, my wife, my son, my father and my stepmother. And we just went over to their house and cooked turkey, and you know, kind of, did what we normally do,” Wallis said.
Wallis says he and his wife see his parents regularly and consider them part of their household.
But he says they were not able to see other family members like they normally would on Thanksgiving.
“It’s heartbreaking. I guess I would say you know I like having a big Thanksgiving,” Wallis said. “Typically have a ‘Friendsgiving’ where I have all my, you know, close friends over prior to Thanksgiving, and we intentionally didn’t do that this year.”
His wife is pregnant with her second child, so Wallis says they can’t take any chances.
But he understands how difficult this is for families who are not able to see each other regularly.
If you traveled or met with people outside your household, Washington County Public Health Officer Christina Baumann has an important message.
“You should take precautions and decrease your social circle for 14 days,” Baumann said.
Leading up to Thanksgiving, Washington, Oregon and California’s governors issued a travel advisory for the West Coast, recommending a 14-day quarantine after travel.
“The rationale behind that is that by traveling, by being in airports, by interacting with new people outside of the household, you really increase your risk of being exposed to the virus,” Baumann said.
As we continue with the holiday season, Wallis says Christmas will look very similar for his family this year as they continue to limit their social circle.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.