SALEM, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, health leaders in Oregon gave another update on COVID-19 in the state.
Among other updates, they said that despite relaxed testing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, testing will remain limited in Oregon.
The CDC on Wednesday said it was relaxing the federal guidelines regarding who could get a COVID-19 test, essentially opening it up to anyone with a fever, cough and trouble breathing who had a doctor sign off.
Health leaders in Oregon on Thursday said the state does not have the infrastructure or demand to do that, since we only have one public health laboratory in the state to run tests.
Two important things from today’s #COVID19 update with Oregon health leaders:1. Despite relaxed guidelines from the CDC on who can get tested, we don’t have the capacity here to handle a mass volume of tests.— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 5, 2020
That means that for now, the only people who will get tested in Oregon are people who have had contact with confirmed cases and people who are hospitalized with a serious lung infection who don’t have the flu.
That will likely remain the case for the next one to two weeks, but by then, the Oregon Health Authority says commercial labs could come online in Oregon which would make more widespread testing possible.
Health experts believe exposure risk at Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego is over.
Oregon’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in an employee of the school. But because that person was last on campus on Feb. 19, we are now out of the 14-day exposure window where additional cases may be expected.
Plus, the school closed for a few days to allow for deep-cleaning; that allowed health workers additional time to test people connected with that site who had mild symptoms and would not otherwise qualify for testing. Those tests all came back negative.
“Given the time frame from when the case was there, the deep-cleaning the school has done, we at this point do not consider anybody at Forest Hills Elementary or Lake Oswego School District to be at any higher risk than the general public,” Sarah Present, Clackamas County health officer, said.
Health officials are also warning people to expect to see additional cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
“Because the cases so far in Oregon were not associated with travel, we are preparing for the possibility of increasing community-wide transmission,” said Dr. Jennifer-Vines, the Tri-County Health Officer. “Based on limited information, our working assumption is that the impact to our community and health systems will be similar to a bad flu season in terms of the number of seriously ill people and the potential strain on healthcare resources.”
In Oregon, health leaders are preparing guidance for senior citizens who live in retirement homes, detention centers and shelters – anywhere where a group population may be in close contact.
They are also closely watching what is happening in other states, but at this point, the consensus in Oregon is COVID-19 is not severe enough or widespread enough to proactively close schools, etc.
Health leaders plan to give twice-weekly media updates going forward. The next one is scheduled for Monday (or potentially Tuesday) of next week.
Information is also updated daily at healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
