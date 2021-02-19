Health Mart pharmacies have to cancel COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to weather delay

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State officials in Oregon announced Friday that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is ready to expand, as supply increases.
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses will double to more than 25,000 per week, going to places like Albertsons and Safeway, but it hasn’t been a smooth start.
The winter weather brought everything to a halt for many pharmacies.
Retail pharmacies were only up and running a week, administering COVID-19 shots to the community, before historic winter weather caused tens of thousands of vaccine doses to be delayed to Oregon.
“We were informed that the vaccine shipment was to be delayed, and that we were to cancel our appointments. That’s when it kind of snowballed into a problem,” said Pat Hubbell, the owner and pharmacist at Brooklyn Pharmacy in southeast Portland, one of the pharmacies under the Health Mart franchise. Hubbell said he had patients scheduled Friday in anticipation of the vaccines that were supposed to arrive this week. He says he's been told scheduling is on hold until at least Mar. 1 because they don't know when their next shipment will arrive.
A spokesperson for Health Mart says it's out of their hands. None of their pharmacies in Oregon received shipment this week because of the weather, so appointments were canceled, and future scheduling was removed from the website. They hope vaccine doses arrive at their pharmacies before Mar. 1.
The message that appointments were canceled didn't make it to everyone. During Hubbell’s interview with FOX 12, a patient showed up for their vaccine appointment. Hubbell apologized and asked the patient if they could wait until the beginning of March to book another appointment, or try to find one outside their pharmacy.
Hubbell says on top of the delayed vaccines headache, they’re overwhelmed trying to help seniors sign up. So much so, they’re now asking for help from the community.
“We’re not sure who that is, but we would love for somebody to be able to help,” he said. “Once they’re registered, and they get an appointment, it’s a piece of cake from there. But for a lot of these folks in this age group, this is not an easy task for them.”
A spokesperson for Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Oregon tells FOX 12 they did not receive doses this week either but are expecting them next week.
No cancellations were needed, as they don't make appointments until they receive doses.
