MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County health officials expect half of the county’s population will have had COVID-19 between mid-December and next month.
"We had fatigue, still short of breath, my lungs still hurt, a lot of congestion and sneezing, no coughing," Matt Geoffroy said.
He and the rest of his family are all recovering from COVID.
"We tested positive last Saturday. I tested positive first and then my three-year-old son got it, my wife tested negative two or three times but then tested positive like Wednesday or so," Geoffroy said.
He and his wife are both vaccinated and boosted.
The Oregon Health Authority has said as COVID-19 cases have increased across the state, vaccine breakthrough cases have also increased, but at a lower rate than in those who are unvaccinated.
Still, Multnomah County Health Officials said two-thirds of the cases they're seeing are in people who are fully vaccinated, and 13% are in people who’ve had their booster shots.
"I'm not surprised by those numbers based on what some of those early reports were about with Omicron and how well it gets around those initial protections from vaccines. The really good news is that the vaccine holds up against severe disease and hospitalizations. That is key," Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said.
Geoffroy said he and his family were cautious before, and even now with the added protection of natural immunity on top of vaccine immunity, they plan to still be careful.
Health officials say no one can predict when a new variant might emerge, and they’re working on how to create public health recommendations for living with COVID longer term.
"People talk about wanting the pandemic to be over, and I think increasingly we're thinking about is as something we emerge from step by step and that really is going to cast a long shadow over public health and many aspects of our lives for many, many years," Dr. Vines said.