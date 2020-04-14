PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two more people in Oregon have died due to COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority, who also reported 50 new cases of the virus on Tuesday morning.
The new numbers bring Oregon’s death toll to 55 and its total reported case number to 1,633. The new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday are in the following counties, according to OHA:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 3
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 3
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 1
- Marion: 9
- Multnomah: 22
- Tillamook: 1
- Washington: 5
- Yamhill: 2
A case previously reported in Columbia County was reclassified to negative based on revised test results, reducing the cumulative statewide total by 1 case, according to health officials.
Both deaths reported on Tuesday involved patients with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 54th COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old man living in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 11 and died the next day at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
Oregon’s 55th COVID-19 death involved an 88-year-old woman living in Benton County. She tested positive on April 11 and died on Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I keep reading "underlying medical conditions"
I want to know how many of the Oregon COVID-19 fatalities also had "Underlying Medical Conditions." Can you have someone on your staff look that up and report it to us? Thank you.
