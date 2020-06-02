PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people take to the streets around the country, including here in Portland, to protest the death of George Floyd and racial inequalities.
But we're still in the midst of a pandemic with many Oregon counties still only in phase one of reopening.
FOX 12 spoke to Multnomah County Public Health Director Rachael Banks who says she stands in solidarity with people choosing to get together to protest right now in Portland. But there are certain things protesters can do to reduce their risk of catching or transmitting COVID-19.
Since the large-scale gatherings only started several days ago, Banks said it's still too early to tell if there are any impacts from these protests on coronavirus cases in Multnomah County.
Health leaders are keeping an eye on it and they're asking protesters to watch for any symptoms over the next couple weeks and avoid vulnerable populations like the sick and elderly.
“One in where the signature symptoms are shortness of breath in the respiratory infections that folks may experience with covid-19 and where as a nation we watched horrifically as George Floyd said I can’t breathe and where across the country protestors are taking to the streets and chanting I can’t breathe,” RACHAEL BANKS, Multnomah County Public Health Director, said.
The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement they recognize people's right to assemble and protest, but say
'Large gatherings do raise the risk of transmitting the virus, so we encourage people taking part in protests to practice the important prevention steps we've been talking about the last three months.'
The OHA listed physical distancing, face coverings, washing hands frequently and replacing used masks as some suggestions.
Banks also mentioned it's a good idea to immediately change clothes and wash your hands when arriving home from protesting and keep high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs, disinfected.
