PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Monday confirmed one additional death due to COVID-19, putting the state’s death toll at 75.
The health department also reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, raising that number in the state to 1, 956. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas:10
- Douglas: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 2
- Marion: 13
- Multnomah: 6
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 9
- Yamhill: 1
A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one, OHA says.
Oregon’s most recent COVID-19-related death involved a 45-year-old man living in Marion County. The man had underlying medical conditions and tested positive on April 14. He died at his home on Saturday, according to OHA.
