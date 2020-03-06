CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Washington health officials have confirmed the first positive test result of COVID-19 in Clark County.
The confirmed case involves a man in his 70s, according to Clark County Public Health. The man has been in isolation, pending test results, and remains in isolation. Health officials say they are working as quickly as possible to identify close contacts.
“Close contacts, which could include family members and coworkers, will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the confirmed case,” according to the health department.
Clark County Public Health recommends the following tips for people to keep themselves healthy:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Stay home and away from others when sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.