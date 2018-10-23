PIERCE COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington state health officials have confirmed the state’s first flu death of the 2018-2019 season.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health reports the man was in his 40s and died Oct. 22 in a hospital from flu-related complications.
The man lived in Pierce County and had chronic health concerns that increased his risk for complications, according to officials.
“This death is a reminder of the importance of early vaccination, especially for those with diabetes, obesity, asthma, and other risk factors for influenza-associated complications,” Matthew Rollosson, a public-health nurse, said in a news release. “Immunization against influenza not only protects you, it also reduces the risk of influenza in the community.”
Last year’s flu season was one of the worst on record, according to health officials.
In the 2017-2018 flu season in Pierce County, 31 people died from flu-related complications. The CDC say 80,000 people–many of them children–died in the U.S.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.