PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have confirmed eight cases of vaping-related illnesses in Oregon, up from five reported cases last week.
Two of the cases have resulted in deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority. OHA announced the second death last week, urging Oregonians to stop vaping immediately.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit.”
According to OHA, the most recent death was a person who had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products. 12 additional deaths, including Oregon’s first vaping-related death, have been reported in 10 states, with more than 800 cases nationally, primarily among youths and young adults, according to health officials.
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners after OHA announced the second death last week called on state and federal authorities to ban the sale of flavored products.
Gov. Kate Brown released a statement urging Oregonians to listen to the public health warning.
If you want help to quit vaping or smoking, here are some free resources:
- 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), www.quitnow.net/Oregon
- Español: 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335356-92), www.quitnow.net/oregonsp
- www.thisisquitting.com (youth quit resource for vaping)
Those who want assistance quitting vaping can call 1-800-662-HELP.
