PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have confirmed a second vaping-related death in Oregon and are urging people to stop using all vaping products immediately.
The death announced Thursday is the second death among five previously reported cases, according to Oregon Health Authority. The first death was announced Sept. 3. OHA says all five cases are part of a national outbreak of severe lung injury linked to vaping and e-cigarette use.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.”
Breaking: Second Oregonian has died to a vaping-related severe lung illness. Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health warning urging people to stop using all vaping products. State health officer says, “People should stop vaping immediately” #Fox12 #Vaping #BreakingNews— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 27, 2019
According to OHA, the most recent death was a person who had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products.
12 additional deaths, including Oregon’s first vaping-related death, have been reported in 10 states, with more than 800 cases nationally, primarily among youths and young adults, according to health officials.
Those who have fallen ill in Oregon have been hospitalized after experiencing worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough or chest pain. The CDC and the FDA have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping, OHA says.
Gov. Kate Brown released a statement urging Oregonians to listen to the public health warning.
"The Oregon Health Authority has issued a public health warning urging Oregonians to cease the use of vaping products until we have determined what is causing this illness. In addition, I have directed OHA to provide recommendations for further steps to protect Oregonians and public health within 24 hours," Brown said. "Until we know more, I am urging all Oregonians, adults and youth, to take heed of this public health warning and to cease the use of vaping products."
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Wednesday called on state and federal authorities to ban the sale of flavored products, which they say are particularly enticing to young people.
