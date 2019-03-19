MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –Health officials Tuesday evening confirmed a second case of measles in a Marion County resident.
The Oregon Health Authority says the case is linked to a traveler who recently visited the area who was unvaccinated.
OHA confirmed another case of measles earlier this month and says both cases are unrelated to measles cases in Clark County and a measles case in Multnomah County.
OHA says there are no other suspected cases at this time and no new locations where people may have been exposed to the virus.
According to health officials, unvaccinated people who visited the following location at the following times may have been exposed to measles:
- Youth With a Mission, 7085 Battle Creek Road SE, Salem, Feb. 18, 7 a.m. through March 14, 5 p.m.
OHA has a complete list of possible Oregon exposure sites posted on their measles webpage.
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
