VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington state health officials are evaluating an active case of tuberculosis at Heritage High School in Vancouver.
The health department has identified about 150 students and stuff members who may have been in close contact with the person while they were potentially contagious, but say the risk of the disease spreading to students, staff and the public is low.
The health department says the person is associated with the school and spent time in the building prior to the school closing in March due to COVID-19. Officials cannot disclose how the person is associated with the school due to health privacy laws.
Public Health says it currently has no evidence of additional cases at Heritage High School.
According to the health department, an area health care provider reported a possible tuberculosis case on June 4, with state health officials confirming the case on June 6.
The health department has mailed letters to the students and staff members who may have been in close contacted with the person who tested positive and is recommending they contact their health care providers for testing.
As the evaluation continues, health officials say it may expand to include other locations where the person infected spent prolonged periods of time. Officials say they will notify people directly who may have been exposed and who are potentially at risk for infection.
(1) comment
Soon, Potland will be just like LA with typhoid and the bubonic plague. Thank you, Ted.
