CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Health officials are urging all of us to get COVID-19 booster shots right now, especially because of Omicron.
So far scientists say the good news with Omicron is it seems to not make people as severely sick, especially if you’re vaccinated.
The bad news is that it can spread so fast, even faster than the Delta variant.
Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present said there are also more breakthrough cases with Omicron, meaning people who are fully vaccinated are more likely to still get it, but that booster shots protect against that and are a much better idea than risking getting COVID.
"The responses to a vaccine are predictable; the responses to infection are really unpredictable," Dr. Present said. "You may have a mild case of a COVID disease but that doesn’t mean that you’re not gonna have symptoms of long COVID, it also doesn’t mean that you’re not going to spread it to your loved ones and others who are more vulnerable to severe disease."
And even though the shots can cause side effects, health officials say feeling bad for a little while is worth it.
"Honestly nobody wants to have discomfort and nobody wants something in their body that has any potential risks or side effects, and this vaccine truly has been more safety-scrutinized than any other vaccine or honestly any other medicine that we've ever had in the United States. So there are layers and layers of safety that go into this product," Dr. Anne Loeffler, Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer, said.
Dr. Present said people who’ve had COVID before are still at risk of re-infection too.
Their best bet is also being fully vaccinated plus getting a booster.
"When you’re vaccinated we know that your risk of severe disease is less if you get a re-infection. We don’t know that people who’ve had COVID before and get this are not necessarily protected from the severe results of COVID infection," she said.