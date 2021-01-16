PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The new variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom is now in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Tim Menza explained that the strain isn’t more deadly and doesn’t cause more severe illness, but it is more easily spread.
“There’s a bit of a change in the surface protein called the spike protein and it seems to bind a little more tightly to the respiratory cells where it establishes infection and so that’s currently what we believe is the big difference,” Menza said.
The person who tested positive for the variant lives in Multnomah County. According to the health department, the person hasn’t traveled recently, which has Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County health officer, worried for the potential of more community spread.
“The fact that it’s more contagious is bad news for all of us because that can lead to an increase in spread and it can lead to the virus finding its way to people who are at higher risk of disease, hospitalization and death,” she said.
Vines is also worried that this could lead to another spike in cases.
“Just in the numbers game of how quickly how many others can be infected that becomes a real problem when we think about it adding up to what some people are calling for a potential spring surge,” Vines said.
Vines and Menza said that now is the time to double down on safety measures like social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands, limiting social gatherings and avoiding travel.
“Without those efforts in place, I agree with Dr. Vines, we are probably in for another surge of virus of COVID,” Menza said.
Fortunately, health experts say the current vaccines are effective against the new strain.
“It’s normal and expected for respiratory viruses to change over time, that’s one of the reasons we have to get a flu vaccine every fall is to keep up with changes in the virus itself,” Vines said.
Menza explained that typical tests won’t detect the strain, but said it is being tracked statewide and nationally.
“The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, OHSU, University of Oregon and OSU, the labs, the academic labs there are now building their relationship and a consortium to work together to do sequencing to identify and keep track of this and other variants in Oregon,” Menza said.
Health officials are still investigating the possible sources of this infection and said if you do get a call from public health, please make sure you answer it.
