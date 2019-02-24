MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have identified another possible measles case in a Multnomah County resident.
Oregon Health Authority is treating it as a confirmed case, marking the fifth case in a Multnomah County resident this year, according to an OHA spokesperson.
The four prior cases in Multnomah County were directly linked to the ongoing outbreak in Clark County, where health officials have confirmed 65 cases of measles and are investigating one suspected case.
Health authorities in Oregon have not identified a link between the new possible case and the outbreak in Clark County.
OHA Sunday afternoon identified two possible exposure sites and times:
- Portland International Airport: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel emergency department: 10:30 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 19 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Oregon Health Authority is keeping a list of all possible public exposes. That list can be found here.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed is asked to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing anyone else.
People who believe they have symptoms of measles should not go directly to medical offices, urgent care centers or emergency departments – unless experiencing a medical emergency – without calling in advance.
For more information, visit the OHA website.
