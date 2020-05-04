WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Public Health is planning ahead after Gov. Kate Brown provided details on her framework to reopen Oregon.
Brown’s three-phase draft plan highlights the need for contact tracing to be in place before the state can begin to reopen.
Washington County Public Health leaders say the county will need a team of 180 people to conduct contact tracing for the next six months. Right now, it has a team of 40 who are part of this process.
On Friday, Brown outlined that counties will need to have a minimum of 15 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. Her guidelines also said that every county must be prepared to contact trace 95 percent of all new cases within 24 hours, with Oregon Health Authority certifying a county’s readiness.
OHA says it’s working with all counties to recruit enough people for volunteering and paid opportunities to help with contact tracing. It’s hoping to recruit licensed medical professionals at the county and state level.
Contact tracing is a process where a county worker interviews someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, retracing who they might’ve come into contact with to identify any additional cases, according to Washington County Public Health.
Washington County says many people are staying at home and aren’t in contact with a lot of people right now, but it could become more difficult to conduct tracing when the economy reopens, because people might not remember everyone they’ve come into close contact with.
“But once the businesses start reopening and people start returning to some of their usual activities, they will have more and more and our contact investigations will potentially be more complex,” Christina Baumann, a health officer with Washington County Public Health, said.
Washington County Public Health says through the contact tracing process, anyone who has come into close contact with a positive COVID-19 test will be asked to voluntarily self-quarantine.
