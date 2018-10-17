CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Clark County health officials are advising the public to avoid contact with water at Round Lake on Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health said to avoid direct contact with waters at Round Lake due to cyanobacteria bloom, also known as blue-green algae.
The bloom was reported by a citizen this week after the recent stretch of warm weather, according to officials.
Health officials said they collected water samples from Round Lake on Tuesday and are waiting to determine if toxins are in the water.
Caution signs were posted at the lake Tuesday and will remain in place as long as the bloom is active and present.
Health officials said they will continue to monitor the bloom and Lacamas Regional Park will remain open.
Water within the restrooms and shelters are not affected and are safe to drink.
Health officials recommend having no water contact for people in the areas of scum, to keep pets away from lake water and to clean fish and discard organs.
