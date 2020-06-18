Health officials monitoring COVID-19 spread in relation to Portland protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is monitoring COVID-19 cases in relation to Portland protests.
Health officials on Thursday said they haven’t yet seen a large association between the two, and over several weeks of data, they’ve only seen a couple of cases connected to protests.
The state health officer says there isn’t any definitive evidence of spread at Portland protests, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the virus isn’t there.
Dean Sidelinger says they’ve encouraged coronavirus investigators to ask about participation in protests so they can identify and track clusters and report where someone may have been at risk.
Sidelinger admitted, however, that people can be fearful when public health workers call and may not be truthful. Sidelinger says there’s information circulating on social media to not disclose if you’ve been at a protest because it could be used against you. He says this is false and it may be having an impact on their data.
At this point, health authorities have had some reports where protest attendance has been mentioned in the case notes, but no evidence of a virus spread on a given night at any particular protest.
“With the numbers of people that are out there, it is likely that people have COVID-19,” Sidelinger said. “And hopefully they don’t have symptoms and they would be staying home. But they can spread it, so if you’re attending these protests, if you’re attending a demonstration for whatever reason, take some steps to protect yourself, those fellow folks around you, and really to protect your family as you return home by staying six feet apart when possible and wearing a mask.”
Sidelinger says this is incomplete data because they know not everyone is disclosing their participation in large gatherings.
