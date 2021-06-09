PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials are learning more about the new variants of COVID-19. The latest strain is called the Delta Variant and it was first discovered in India. Scientists believe this strain may be more contagious and cause severe cases of the virus.
Researchers say now it’s hitting the United Kingdom. In the United States, researchers say about 6% of new infections are the Delta Variant. Scientists say this type of virus is more contagious, causes more severe disease and spreads in younger patients. Doctor Anthony Fauci says this could be dangerous if it becomes the new dominant strain in the U.S.
Experts believe the variant is highly susceptible to two-dose vaccines, but according to the U.K. Public Health Agency if you only get a single dose the vaccine effectiveness drops to 33%. Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority are investing in OHSU’s research and clinical laboratory expertise to help them track the virus in our area.
